Charles Elijah Page Sells 75,000 Shares of Unigold (CVE:UGD) Stock

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Free Report) Director Charles Elijah Page sold 75,000 shares of Unigold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total transaction of C$32,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 387,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$166,431.50. This trade represents a 16.23% decrease in their position.
Unigold Price Performance
CVE UGD opened at C$0.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$115.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.15. Unigold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22.
About Unigold
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