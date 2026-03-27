Charles Elijah Page Sells 75,000 Shares of Unigold (CVE:UGD) Stock

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Free Report) Director Charles Elijah Page sold 75,000 shares of Unigold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total transaction of C$32,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 387,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$166,431.50. This trade represents a 16.23% decrease in their position.

Unigold Price Performance

CVE UGD opened at C$0.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$115.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.15. Unigold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22.

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About Unigold

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Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic. The company was formerly known as Caribgold Resources Inc and changed its name to Unigold Inc in December 2002. Unigold Inc was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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