Jerrell Shelton Sells 2,894 Shares of CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $23,672.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,051,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,145.26. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jerrell Shelton also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, Jerrell Shelton sold 7,918 shares of CryoPort stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $63,344.00.

CryoPort Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $8.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $409.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.69. CryoPort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CryoPort ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 42.35%.The business had revenue of $45.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CryoPort, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYRX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CryoPort from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CryoPort

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CryoPort

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CryoPort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CryoPort by 300.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CryoPort in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CryoPort Company Profile

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CryoPort, Inc (NASDAQ: CYRX) is a global provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions for the life sciences industry. The company specializes in cryogenic shipping for critical biological materials, supporting the development, clinical testing and commercialization of cell and gene therapies, biologics, vaccines and reproductive medicine. By offering end-to-end supply chain management, CryoPort helps ensure the integrity and viability of temperature-sensitive products from point of origin to destination.

CryoPort’s product portfolio includes proprietary cryogenic dry shippers, advanced active and passive thermal packaging, and real-time data monitoring platforms.

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