Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.60.

Several research firms have commented on ORKA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Oruka Therapeutics from $58.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Oruka Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $71,407.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 927,309 shares in the company, valued at $38,297,861.70. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 7,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $312,593.31. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,453.07. The trade was a 18.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,765 shares of company stock valued at $849,575. Insiders own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oruka Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 48,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Oruka Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Oruka Therapeutics by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Oruka Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ORKA opened at $45.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -24.44 and a beta of -0.38. Oruka Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $47.25.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.16. Analysts predict that Oruka Therapeutics will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

About Oruka Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide?based therapies for oncology. The company’s proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell?permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company’s lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

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