Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) and Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Head-To-Head Comparison

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) and Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Elevance Health and Eurofins Scient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevance Health 2.84% 15.59% 5.60% Eurofins Scient N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elevance Health and Eurofins Scient”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevance Health $199.13 billion 0.33 $5.66 billion $25.12 11.69 Eurofins Scient $8.25 billion 1.63 $537.29 million N/A N/A

Elevance Health has higher revenue and earnings than Eurofins Scient.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Elevance Health and Eurofins Scient, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevance Health 1 9 12 0 2.50 Eurofins Scient 0 3 1 0 2.25

Elevance Health currently has a consensus target price of $387.40, suggesting a potential upside of 31.88%. Given Elevance Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Elevance Health is more favorable than Eurofins Scient.

Risk and Volatility

Elevance Health has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eurofins Scient has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.2% of Elevance Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Elevance Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Elevance Health beats Eurofins Scient on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elevance Health

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits. The company operates in the pharmacy services business; and markets and offers pharmacy services, including pharmacy benefit management, as well as home delivery and specialty pharmacies, claims adjudication, formulary management, pharmacy networks, rebate administration, a prescription drug database, and member services. In addition, it provides healthcare-related services and capabilities, including utilization management, behavioral health, integrated care delivery, palliative care, payment integrity services, subrogation services, and health and wellness programs, as well as services related to data management, information technology, and business operations. Further, the company is involved in the National Government Services business. The company provides its services under the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Wellpoint, and Carelon brand names. The company was formerly known as Anthem, Inc. and changed its name to Elevance Health, Inc. in June 2022. Elevance Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Eurofins Scient

(Get Free Report)

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products. It provides services such as agroscience, including biological assessment, consumer and human, and environmental safety, product chemistry, regulatory consultancy, and seed services; agro testing; assurance, such as product inspection, auditing, certification, training and consultation of food, consumer products, healthcare and cosmetics, and food supplements; biopharma, and clinical diagnostics. In addition, the company offers consumer product testing, which include sustainability, expert services and regulatory, consumer research and sensory evaluation, audits, testing, certifications and approvals, inspections, and training courses for various industries; cosmetics and personal care; environment testing, including water, air, soil, waste, and other products testing; and food and feed testing that include allergen, GMO, grain, meat, nano material, pesticides, and residual DNA testing. Further, it offers audit and certification, training and consulting; food irradiation and labelling, heavy metals, carbohydrates, radioactivity, nutritional analysis, microbiolody, and testing for persistent organic pollutants, veterinary drug residue, dioxins and organic contaminants, pesticides, mycotoxins, and vitamins, as well as analyses for genetic modifications. Additionally, the company provides forensic, genomic, maritime, materials and engineering, REACH, and other services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

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