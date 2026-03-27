Matt Mcgraner Acquires 2,000 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) insider Matt Mcgraner acquired 2,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,740.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 331,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,074,609.58. The trade was a 0.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matt Mcgraner also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 11th, Matt Mcgraner acquired 1,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.14 per share, with a total value of $26,140.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Matt Mcgraner acquired 1,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Matt Mcgraner acquired 1,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,790.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.04 million, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $40.78.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXRT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,436,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,325,000 after acquiring an additional 70,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. now owns 989,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,782,000 after purchasing an additional 158,750 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 842,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 298,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after purchasing an additional 272,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

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NexPoint Residential Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, leasing and management of single?family rental homes across the United States. The company targets suburban and Sun Belt markets with favorable demographic trends, seeking to build a diversified portfolio of standalone residences that serve the growing demand for quality rental housing. By concentrating on professionally managed homes rather than multi?family apartments, NexPoint Residential Trust aims to offer tenants the benefits of privacy and space, while generating predictable rental income for investors.

The firm’s investment strategy combines direct acquisitions of built single?family homes with selective joint ventures and partnerships to optimize scale and geographic diversification.

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