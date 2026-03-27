Short Interest in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Declines By 46.4%

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,301 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the February 26th total of 6,153 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,264 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Alternative Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter.

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Global X Alternative Income ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ ALTY opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.69. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.0789 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Global X Alternative Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

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