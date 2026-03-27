Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 231.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,478 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Brighthouse Financial worth $22,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $10,505,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 163.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 20.1% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

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Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHF opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.96. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.07 and a 52-week high of $66.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BHF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered Brighthouse Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc is a U.S.-based life insurance company that specializes in retirement income solutions and annuity products. The firm was established in August 2017 as a spin-off from MetLife, Inc, and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Since its separation, Brighthouse Financial has focused on providing products designed to help individuals and families manage retirement income needs, drawing on decades of experience in life insurance and annuity administration inherited from its parent company.

The company’s core product offerings include fixed indexed annuities, which allow policyholders to participate in market-linked gains while protecting against downside market risk, and single premium immediate annuities, which provide guaranteed lifetime income.

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