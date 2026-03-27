SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1,285.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,950 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of EMCOR Group worth $24,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EME. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at $528,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total value of $26,261,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 170,299 shares in the company, valued at $124,229,714.52. The trade was a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 5.3%

EMCOR Group stock opened at $723.92 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $320.89 and a 12 month high of $835.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $743.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $679.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.16.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.51. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.49%.The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $848.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $754.00 to $814.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $784.43.

Read Our Latest Report on EME

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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