SG Americas Securities LLC Has $29.16 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 744.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 80,368 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Carlisle Companies worth $29,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 3,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $730,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 318.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen Schwar sold 6,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.36, for a total transaction of $2,524,610.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,254.40. This represents a 41.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.38, for a total transaction of $14,989,158.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,810,324.44. This represents a 24.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,289 shares of company stock worth $28,125,467. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price objective on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $333.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.66. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $293.43 and a 1 year high of $435.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 14.76%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.72%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company’s operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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