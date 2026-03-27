Reviewing Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) & Orbite Aluminae (OTCMKTS:EORBF)

Orbite Aluminae (OTCMKTS:EORBF – Get Free Report) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orbite Aluminae and Perpetua Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbite Aluminae N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$14.48 million ($0.50) -50.50

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbite Aluminae N/A N/A N/A Perpetua Resources N/A -14.14% -13.71%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Orbite Aluminae and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Orbite Aluminae has a beta of -4.38, suggesting that its share price is 538% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perpetua Resources has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Orbite Aluminae and Perpetua Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbite Aluminae 0 0 0 0 0.00 Perpetua Resources 1 0 6 1 2.88

Perpetua Resources has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.61%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Orbite Aluminae.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.1% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Perpetua Resources beats Orbite Aluminae on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbite Aluminae

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Orbite Technologies Inc. operates as a clean technology based mineral-processing and resource development company in Canada. It produces high-purity alumina, silica, hematite, magnesium oxide, titanium oxide, smelter-grade alumina, and rare earth and rare metal oxides from various feedstocks, including red mud, fly-ash, aluminous clays, mine tailings, bauxite, and kaolin clay, as well as serpentine residues from chrysotile processing sites. The company owns 100% interest in 99 mineral claims totaling approximately 55 square kilometers, as well as 1 mining lease of 98.5 hectares at a site near Grande-Vallée, Québec. It also owns 100% interest in 138 mineral claims covering approximately 78.4 square kilometers at sites near Rimouski and Cap-Chat, Québec. The company was formerly known as Orbite Aluminae Inc. and changed its name to Orbite Technologies Inc. in June 2015. Orbite Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About Perpetua Resources

(Get Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

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