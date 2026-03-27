Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.6667.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Monday, December 29th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Trading Down 1.3%

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLAD opened at $17.14 on Friday. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 39.42%.The business had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 113.21%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. lower middle-market companies. Operating under an external management agreement with Gladstone Management L.P., the firm offers senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and equity investments designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions and recapitalizations. Through its focus on privately held businesses, Gladstone Capital seeks to construct a diversified portfolio across various industry sectors.

Since its formation in 2003, Gladstone Capital has developed a track record of working closely with management teams and business owners to meet their capital needs.

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