Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 6,028 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,232,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2,055.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,192,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,342 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Xylem by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,197,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,669,000 after acquiring an additional 830,821 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Xylem by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,714,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,717,000 after acquiring an additional 830,337 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 544.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 868,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,141,000 after purchasing an additional 733,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $161.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.08.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL opened at $119.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.56. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $154.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.42. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 10.59%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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