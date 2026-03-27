US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives $107.33 Average PT from Analysts

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.3333.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on US Foods from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $111.00 price target on US Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

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US Foods Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:USFD opened at $92.15 on Tuesday. US Foods has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $102.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.07.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that US Foods will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In other US Foods news, insider James David Works, Jr. sold 65,737 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $6,344,935.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 88,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,510,747.52. The trade was a 42.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in US Foods by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,203,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,537,000 after purchasing an additional 73,656 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in US Foods by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,780,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,949,000 after buying an additional 904,556 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in US Foods by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,862,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,773,000 after buying an additional 1,197,360 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in US Foods by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,164,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,530,000 after buying an additional 649,950 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 412.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,165,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,755,000 after buying an additional 3,353,396 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About US Foods

(Get Free Report)

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

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