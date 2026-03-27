NRx Pharmaceuticals’ (NRXP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NRXP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

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NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NRXP opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $78.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.97. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. Analysts forecast that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sjbenen Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 52,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 20,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

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NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and repurposing of small-molecule therapeutics for central nervous system and rare disease indications. The company’s research strategy centers on advancing compounds with established safety profiles into new neurological and inflammatory conditions, leveraging translational science and biomarker-driven trial design to accelerate clinical development. NRx’s pipeline includes Ifenprodil, an NMDA receptor antagonist in investigation for acute respiratory distress syndrome and inflammatory muscle disorders, as well as investigational formulations targeting depressive and cognitive disorders.

Since securing global rights to its lead assets, NRx has initiated multiple proof-of-concept studies in the United States and Europe, collaborating with academic institutions and clinical research organizations to evaluate safety and efficacy across a range of indications.

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