Brokerages Set Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Price Target at $47.82

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.4%

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $49.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.86%.

Institutional Trading of Omega Healthcare Investors

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 147,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company’s core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.