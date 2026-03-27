JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $15.94 Million Position in Ondas Holdings Inc. $ONDS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) by 3,558,617.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,064,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,063,998 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ondas were worth $15,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONDS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ondas by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its position in shares of Ondas by 54.0% during the third quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ondas by 61.5% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ondas in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Ondas

Here are the key news stories impacting Ondas this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ondas from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ondas from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ondas from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Glj Research set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ondas in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ondas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ondas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ondas

In related news, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 475,000 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $4,612,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,461,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,188,786.05. This trade represents a 24.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ondas Trading Down 8.4%

NASDAQ ONDS opened at $9.44 on Friday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.47.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 69.00% and a negative net margin of 270.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ondas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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