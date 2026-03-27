iShares International Dividend Growth ETF $IGRO Stake Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,221 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $15,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5%

IGRO stock opened at $81.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.89. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.60 and a 12 month high of $90.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Free Report).

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