Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.2037.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $48.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brookfield in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Monday, December 1st.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield

Brookfield Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of BN stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. Brookfield has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $49.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BN. Partners Value Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Brookfield by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Partners Value Investments L.P. now owns 181,405,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,719,000 after buying an additional 60,468,651 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,652,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,504,000 after buying an additional 32,760,558 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,069,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,443,000 after acquiring an additional 30,755,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,103,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,915,000 after acquiring an additional 31,543,313 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,050,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,224,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long?lived, cash?generating assets.

Brookfield’s services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.