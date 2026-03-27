Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.8750.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JSPR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

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Jasper Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 11.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 1,074.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 59,547 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: JSPR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating advances in immunobiology into therapies for serious and rare diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s research and development efforts center on engineered biologics and cell-based approaches designed to address complications in hematologic conditions and improve outcomes in transplant medicine.

Central to Jasper’s pipeline is JSP191, a monoclonal antibody targeting the CD117 receptor, which is being evaluated to enhance donor hematopoietic stem cell engraftment in patients undergoing stem cell transplantation.

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