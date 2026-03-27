Brokerages Set Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) PT at $35.17

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.1667.

DAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Dana from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Dana from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Dana from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dana Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Dana by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,102,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 44,010 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 6.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 194,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in shares of Dana by 1,706.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 213,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 201,344 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in shares of Dana by 10.7% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 55,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Dana has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $36.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 2.08.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Dana had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.05%.The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Dana will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Dana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

About Dana

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated is a global leader in the design and manufacture of drivetrain, sealing, and thermal-management technologies for the automotive, commercial vehicle, off-highway and industrial markets. The company’s product portfolio includes axles, driveshafts, transmissions, e-Propulsion systems and thermal-management assemblies that help improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance vehicle performance. Dana’s expertise spans internal combustion and electrified powertrains, positioning it to support both traditional and next-generation mobility solutions.

Founded in 1904 by Clarence W.

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