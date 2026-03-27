Generate Biomedicines (NASDAQ:GENB) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Generate Biomedicines (NASDAQ:GENB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generate Biomedicines in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Generate Biomedicines to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Generate Biomedicines in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generate Biomedicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

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Generate Biomedicines Stock Up 8.6%

About Generate Biomedicines

Generate Biomedicines stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Generate Biomedicines has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.32.

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Generate Biomedicines, Inc (NASDAQ: GENB) is a biotechnology company that applies machine learning and generative artificial intelligence to the design and discovery of novel therapeutics. The company develops computational platforms to create and optimize protein sequences and biological molecules with the goal of producing new medicines across a range of modalities. Its core activities center on algorithm-driven design, iterative experimental validation, and the translation of computational outputs into candidate therapeutic molecules.

Generate’s technology combines advanced computational models with high-throughput laboratory methods to accelerate discovery and improve the likelihood of producing viable drug candidates.

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