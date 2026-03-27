Brokerages Set Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) PT at $164.85

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.85.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th.

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Emerson Electric Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $126.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.71. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $239,348.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,433.84. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,047,851.76. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 13,879 shares of company stock worth $2,116,818 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $29,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

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Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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