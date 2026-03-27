ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.8333.

PUMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on ProPetro from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ProPetro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

ProPetro Trading Up 1.0%

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter worth about $57,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,469.50 and a beta of 0.70. ProPetro has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $15.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. ProPetro had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.06%.The company had revenue of $289.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Company Profile

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ProPetro Holding Corp is a publicly traded oilfield services company that specializes in hydraulic fracturing and well completion solutions for exploration and production operators. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of pressure pumping services designed to optimize reservoir stimulation and enhance hydrocarbon recovery. Its integrated approach encompasses well design, proppant selection, fluid systems and pressure management to support clients’ development targets across unconventional plays.

The company’s core offerings include high-pressure fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, acidizing and flowback services, all supported by in-house logistics and digital monitoring tools.

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