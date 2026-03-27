Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. During the last week, Cheems (cheems.pet) has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Cheems (cheems.pet) token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a market cap of $87.52 million and $2.08 million worth of Cheems (cheems.pet) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,317.40 or 0.99822118 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,540.93 or 1.01100619 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Cheems (cheems.pet)

Cheems (cheems.pet)’s launch date was September 27th, 2024. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s total supply is 203,672,952,644,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,672,960,023,058 tokens. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s official Twitter account is @lordcheems_bsc. The official website for Cheems (cheems.pet) is cheems.pet.

Cheems (cheems.pet) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a current supply of 203,672,952,644,644.19 with 187,495,034,775,398 in circulation. The last known price of Cheems (cheems.pet) is 0.00000044 USD and is down -7.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $1,974,034.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheems.pet/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheems (cheems.pet) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheems (cheems.pet) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheems (cheems.pet) using one of the exchanges listed above.

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