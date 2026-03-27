Brevis Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13.81 Million (BREV)

Brevis (BREV) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Brevis token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Brevis has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Brevis has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $13.81 million worth of Brevis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,317.40 or 0.99822118 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,540.93 or 1.01100619 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Brevis Token Profile

Brevis’ launch date was January 6th, 2026. Brevis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 tokens. Brevis’ official Twitter account is @brevis_zk. The official message board for Brevis is blog.brevis.network. The official website for Brevis is brevis.network.

Buying and Selling Brevis

According to CryptoCompare, “Brevis (BREV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2026and operates on the Ethereum platform. Brevis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Brevis is 0.11894654 USD and is down -3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 217 active market(s) with $13,422,319.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brevis.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brevis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brevis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Brevis using one of the exchanges listed above.

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