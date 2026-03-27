Sharkey Howes & Javer Purchases 42,262 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,262 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5%

SPYV stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average is $56.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $59.75.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.