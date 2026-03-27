Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.10.
Several research analysts have weighed in on BMRC shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.50 target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.
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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp
Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $25.46 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $28.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $410.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($39.66) million during the quarter. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.44%.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile
Bank of Marin Bancorp is the bank holding company for Bank of Marin, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Novato, California. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a broad range of banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Its operating philosophy emphasizes personalized service and strong local relationships across the San Francisco North Bay region.
The company’s core product offerings include deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market and time certificates of deposit.
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