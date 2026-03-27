Comparing iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) and Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM)

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) and iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Chime Financial and iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Chime Financial alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chime Financial 1 5 11 2 2.74 iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF 0 0 0 0 0.00

Chime Financial currently has a consensus price target of $32.28, indicating a potential upside of 81.85%. Given Chime Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Chime Financial is more favorable than iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chime Financial -46.18% -70.90% -51.97% iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chime Financial and iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Chime Financial and iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chime Financial $2.19 billion 3.12 -$1.01 billion ($7.56) -2.35 iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chime Financial.

Summary

Chime Financial beats iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chime Financial

(Get Free Report)

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances. All account balances are held at partner banks and protected by applicable regulatory safeguards to ensure funds remain secure and accessible.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

(Get Free Report)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for Chime Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chime Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.