B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,396 shares, an increase of 160.6% from the February 26th total of 4,757 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,241 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Performance

Shares of RILYN stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.49. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

B. Riley Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: RILYN) is a diversified financial services firm that offers an integrated suite of advisory, investment, and restructuring solutions. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Los Angeles, the company provides services across several key segments, including investment banking and capital markets, asset management, auction and liquidation, valuation and appraisal, restructuring and advisory, and merchant capital. Its broad platform enables clients to access tailored financing, strategic guidance and execution support across both public and private markets.

In its investment banking and capital markets business, B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.