Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

CLFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th.

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Clearfield Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $28.71 on Friday. Clearfield has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $46.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $393.04 million, a PE ratio of -58.59 and a beta of 1.93.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Clearfield had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 3.93%.The business had revenue of $34.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.77 million. Clearfield has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.620 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.100–0.020 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearfield will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clearfield news, Director Donald R. Hayward sold 3,595 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $115,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,840. The trade was a 24.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Clearfield during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Clearfield by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc (NASDAQ: CLFD) is a Minneapolis-based company specializing in fiber management products for broadband network deployments. The company’s core offerings include fiber distribution hubs, enclosures, splice trays, patching panels and connectivity accessories designed to simplify installation and maintenance of fiber-optic networks. Clearfield’s modular FieldSmart™ platform provides a scalable approach for service providers, utilities and enterprise organizations looking to expand or upgrade their fiber infrastructure.

Clearfield serves a diverse customer base that includes cable and internet service providers, telecommunications operators, wireless carriers, utilities and municipalities.

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