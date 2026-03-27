Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Trading Down 4.4% – Should You Sell?

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $121.30 and last traded at $119.32. 62,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 298,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HURN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 1.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.37.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.18%.The business had revenue of $441.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total value of $84,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 41,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,455.09. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $29,051.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,287.41. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 796 shares of company stock valued at $134,968. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 888,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,803,000 after purchasing an additional 129,073 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,718,000 after purchasing an additional 79,757 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 614,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 587,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,629,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,661,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron’s consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron’s service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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