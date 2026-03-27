Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:SFHG) Short Interest Down 67.0% in March

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:SFHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,223 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the February 26th total of 3,704 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,031 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Samfine Creation Holdings Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Samfine Creation Holdings Group has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Samfine Creation Holdings Group Trading Up 4.2%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of SFHG opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Samfine Creation Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Samfine Creation Holdings Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:SFHG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 68,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.34% of Samfine Creation Holdings Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Samfine Creation Holdings Group

(Get Free Report)

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial printing services in Hong Kong, the People’s Republic of China, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of printed products, such as children’s books, educational books, art books, notebooks, diaries, and journals; and novelty and packaging products, including handcraft products, book sets, pop-up books, stationery products, products with assembly parts, and other specialized products, as well as shopping bags and package boxes.

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