Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $281.67 and last traded at $280.3120, with a volume of 172866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $277.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBL. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Jabil from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

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Jabil Trading Down 6.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,126,000. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,111,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,864,750. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 80,018 shares of company stock worth $19,545,381 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 250.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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