Westwood Wealth Management Acquires New Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,747,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,155,601,000 after buying an additional 448,554 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,288,200,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,004,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,426,000 after acquiring an additional 493,420 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 457.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15.6% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 10,508,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:ABBV opened at $211.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $373.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.46, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.53. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.39 and a twelve month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 293.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

Read Our Latest Report on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

See Also

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