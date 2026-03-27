Forgent Power Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:FPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Forgent Power Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:FPS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

FPS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Forgent Power Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Forgent Power Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Forgent Power Solutions from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Forgent Power Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $48.00 price target on shares of Forgent Power Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

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Forgent Power Solutions Price Performance

About Forgent Power Solutions

FPS stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. Forgent Power Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $25.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.53.

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We are a leading designer and manufacturer of electrical distribution equipment used in data centers, the power grid and energy-intensive industrial facilities. Demand for our products is growing rapidly as (i) companies accelerate investment in data centers to meet the computational requirements for cloud computing and AI, (ii) independent power producers build new generation capacity to satisfy rising electricity demand, (iii) utilities upgrade and expand T&D infrastructure to address rapid load growth and (iv) manufacturers reshore their factories to secure their supply chains and mitigate the impact of tariffs.

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