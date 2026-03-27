Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Stock Down 0.4%

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,050,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,504 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,475,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,150,000 after purchasing an additional 42,232 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 2.2% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,310,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,090,000 after buying an additional 112,519 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,860,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 464,819 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 2.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,389,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,575,000 after buying an additional 93,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTOS opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Custom Truck One Source has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 1.60%.The company had revenue of $528.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Custom Truck One Source

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Custom Truck One Source, Inc (NYSE: CTOS) is a North American provider of specialty rental equipment, parts and services. The company’s fleet encompasses a wide range of assets, including cranes, aerial work platforms, trench safety and shoring equipment, fluid management solutions, generators and other industrial machinery. Customers rely on Custom Truck One Source to support projects in construction, energy, telecommunications, industrial manufacturing, municipalities and large-scale events.

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Custom Truck One Source has expanded through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions to establish a network of more than 140 branch locations across the United States and Canada.

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