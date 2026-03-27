Synergy Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Synergy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,291 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

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Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $214.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $230.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.29.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

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