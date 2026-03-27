Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Dollarama to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dollarama to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised Dollarama to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Dollarama to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of DLMAF opened at $121.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion and a PE ratio of 145.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $104.40 and a 52-week high of $160.86.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 96.58%.

More Dollarama News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollarama this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages moved Dollarama to “strong?buy” this week (including TD Securities, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank Financial, Jefferies, BMO Capital Markets and Scotiabank). The cluster of upgrades supports bullish investor sentiment and could attract more demand for DLMAF shares. Zacks.com TickerReport (NB) TickerReport (Jefferies)

Multiple brokerages moved Dollarama to “strong?buy” this week (including TD Securities, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank Financial, Jefferies, BMO Capital Markets and Scotiabank). The cluster of upgrades supports bullish investor sentiment and could attract more demand for DLMAF shares. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results: Dollarama reported $1.03 EPS vs. $1.02 consensus (slight beat) on $1.51B revenue (just below the $1.52B estimate). Strong margins (net margin ~18%) and high ROE support the case that profitability remains resilient even as revenue growth moderates — a near?term positive for sentiment. MarketBeat earnings recap

Quarterly results: Dollarama reported $1.03 EPS vs. $1.02 consensus (slight beat) on $1.51B revenue (just below the $1.52B estimate). Strong margins (net margin ~18%) and high ROE support the case that profitability remains resilient even as revenue growth moderates — a near?term positive for sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus and Wells Fargo upgraded Dollarama to “hold” (from a lower stance), which is less bullish than “strong?buy” calls and suggests some analysts see valuation or execution risks remaining. These moves are neutral-to-moderate in impact compared with the stronger buy-side upgrades. Zacks.com

About Dollarama

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Dollarama Inc operates as a leading Canadian dollar store chain, offering a variety of everyday consumer goods at fixed price points. The company’s retail format emphasizes value and convenience, providing a one-stop shopping experience for cost-conscious customers. Merchandise spans multiple categories, including household items, food and consumables, health and beauty products, stationery, seasonal and party supplies, and toys.

Founded in 1992 by Laurent “Larry” Rossy, Dollarama opened its first location in Montreal, Quebec.

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