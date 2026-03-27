Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) Releases Earnings Results

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Texas Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 11.11%.The company had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBS opened at $17.66 on Friday. Texas Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51.

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Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Texas Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $140,000.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Community Bancshares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares stock. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Texas Community Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: TCBS) is the bank holding company for Texas Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Harlingen, Texas. Through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, the company delivers community banking services across the Rio Grande Valley region of South Texas, focusing on relationship-driven banking and locally empowered decision making.

The company’s core offerings include a broad range of deposit products—such as checking, savings and money market accounts—and consumer and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

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