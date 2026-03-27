Matrix Trust Co Reduces Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF $RLY

Matrix Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,999 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

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SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA RLY opened at $35.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average is $32.63. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $36.36.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies. RLY was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

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