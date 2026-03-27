Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV Position Lessened by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,489 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 72.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 69.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 55.6% during the third quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period.

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Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $56.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

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