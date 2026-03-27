Sharkey Howes & Javer Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,127 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,633,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031,034 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,165,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,173,000 after buying an additional 1,530,403 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,074,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,287,000 after buying an additional 541,686 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,265,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,285,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,709,000 after buying an additional 565,337 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $25.43 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.85.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0832 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.