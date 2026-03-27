Mather Group LLC. Buys 11,966 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 816.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

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iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $93.25 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

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