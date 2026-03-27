Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,355 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Qualcomm makes up approximately 1.4% of Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $18,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Qualcomm by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Qualcomm by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,206 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Qualcomm by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 485,116 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $82,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,841. This trade represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total transaction of $458,787.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,202.35. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,866 shares of company stock worth $1,474,796. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Qualcomm

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm announced a $20 billion share buyback and raised its dividend, which supports EPS per-share metrics and signals confidence from management. That headline provides immediate buyback-driven support for the stock. Fool Article

Qualcomm announced a $20 billion share buyback and raised its dividend, which supports EPS per-share metrics and signals confidence from management. That headline provides immediate buyback-driven support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Product upside: coverage highlights Qualcomm’s push into AI-enabled smart cameras and IoT silicon — a revenue growth vector if adoption scales in security and edge?AI markets. This is a longer?horizon positive for revenue diversification. Zacks Article

Product upside: coverage highlights Qualcomm’s push into AI-enabled smart cameras and IoT silicon — a revenue growth vector if adoption scales in security and edge?AI markets. This is a longer?horizon positive for revenue diversification. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation note: analysts and writeups are re?examining QCOM after recent weakness (shares down sharply over recent months), noting mixed trailing performance but continued revenue and net income growth; valuation context may keep volatility elevated. Yahoo Finance Article

Valuation note: analysts and writeups are re?examining QCOM after recent weakness (shares down sharply over recent months), noting mixed trailing performance but continued revenue and net income growth; valuation context may keep volatility elevated. Neutral Sentiment: Index/rating technicals: discussion that rating shifts reflect Nasdaq?100 composition may pressure index?sensitive flows; this is more mechanical than fundamental. Kalkine Media Article

Index/rating technicals: discussion that rating shifts reflect Nasdaq?100 composition may pressure index?sensitive flows; this is more mechanical than fundamental. Neutral Sentiment: Miscellaneous coverage and surveys mention QCOM alongside peer items; not market-moving by itself but adds to media attention. American Banking News

Miscellaneous coverage and surveys mention QCOM alongside peer items; not market-moving by itself but adds to media attention. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade: Sanford C. Bernstein cut QCOM to “market perform” from “outperform” and trimmed the price target to $140 from $175 (multiple outlets reported this). The downgrade and target cut are driving near?term selling pressure and reduce upside implied by analyst consensus. MSN Article Schaeffers Article Benzinga

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $130.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.25. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $205.95.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. Qualcomm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Qualcomm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Qualcomm

About Qualcomm

(Free Report)

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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