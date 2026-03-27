iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF $DBMF Stock Holdings Decreased by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co lessened its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,619 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

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iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.2%

DBMF stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.20.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.6%.

(Free Report)

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report).

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