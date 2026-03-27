Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 114,272 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 52,867 shares.The stock last traded at $11.51 and had previously closed at $11.4499.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV Trading Down 1.5%

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $794.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.86 million. Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV had a return on equity of 188.20% and a net margin of 13.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV

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Kimberly-Clark de México, SAB. de C.V. operates as one of the leading manufacturers of personal care and paper?based products in Mexico. As a locally managed subsidiary of the global Kimberly-Clark Corporation, the company focuses on the production, marketing and distribution of consumer staples designed for everyday use, ranging from facial and bathroom tissue to diapers and feminine care items.

The company’s portfolio includes well-known brands such as Kleenex and Scott for tissue products, Huggies for baby care, Kotex for feminine hygiene and Depend for adult incontinence.

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