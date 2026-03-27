Short Interest in Pacific North West Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Declines By 36.4%

Pacific North West Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,086 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the February 26th total of 6,423 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 290,976 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pacific North West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NMTLF opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28. Pacific North West Capital has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.45.

Get Pacific North West Capital alerts:

Pacific North West Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific North West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific North West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.