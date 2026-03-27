Short Interest in Pacific North West Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Declines By 36.4%

Pacific North West Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,086 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the February 26th total of 6,423 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 290,976 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Pacific North West Capital Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NMTLF opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28. Pacific North West Capital has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.45.
Pacific North West Capital Company Profile
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