Reviewing Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) & Competitive Technologies (OTCMKTS:CTTC)

Competitive Technologies (OTCMKTS:CTTC – Get Free Report) and Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Competitive Technologies and Envoy Medical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Competitive Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Envoy Medical $241,000.00 82.78 -$20.80 million ($1.22) -0.57

Profitability

Competitive Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Envoy Medical.

This table compares Competitive Technologies and Envoy Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Competitive Technologies N/A N/A N/A Envoy Medical -9,857.26% N/A -256.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.6% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Competitive Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Competitive Technologies and Envoy Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Competitive Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Envoy Medical 1 0 1 0 2.00

Envoy Medical has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,270.85%. Given Envoy Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than Competitive Technologies.

Summary

Envoy Medical beats Competitive Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Competitive Technologies

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Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products and technologies for chronic neuropathic pain and wound care affliction patients in the United States. Its flagship medical device is Calmare Pain Therapy Device, a non-invasive and non-addictive modality for the treatment of chronic and neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as Competitive Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated in August 2014. Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1968 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

About Envoy Medical

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Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

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