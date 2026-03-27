Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

ZURA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Zura Bio from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Monday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Zura Bio from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

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Insider Transactions at Zura Bio

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zura Bio

In other news, major shareholder Ai Biotechnology Llc bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $12,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,552,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,954,531.25. This trade represents a 43.93% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zura Bio by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,567,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,171,000 after buying an additional 94,110 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Zura Bio by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 5,345,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,008,000 after acquiring an additional 713,899 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zura Bio by 78.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,659,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,732 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its position in Zura Bio by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,180,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after acquiring an additional 707,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,813,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 539,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Zura Bio Stock Up 7.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZURA opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. The company has a market cap of $392.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.18. Zura Bio has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $7.44.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.31). Equities research analysts anticipate that Zura Bio will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zura Bio

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Zura Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation protein bioconjugates for therapeutic and diagnostic applications. Leveraging a proprietary platform for site-specific incorporation of non-canonical amino acids, the company aims to create highly targeted conjugates that improve drug delivery, enhance imaging contrast, and reduce off-target toxicity. Zura Bio’s technology is designed to streamline the manufacturing process by enabling precise attachment of payloads—such as cytotoxic drugs or imaging agents—to protein scaffolds without affecting their native structure or function.

The company’s research and development activities center on expanding its platform across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology and rare diseases.

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