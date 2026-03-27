c8ntinuum (CTM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $425.36 Million

c8ntinuum (CTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. In the last seven days, c8ntinuum has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. c8ntinuum has a total market cap of $425.36 million and approximately $7.35 million worth of c8ntinuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One c8ntinuum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0976 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get c8ntinuum alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,317.40 or 0.99822118 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,540.93 or 1.01100619 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About c8ntinuum

c8ntinuum’s launch date was April 14th, 2025. c8ntinuum’s total supply is 4,359,542,107 tokens. The official website for c8ntinuum is c8ntinuum.com. c8ntinuum’s official Twitter account is @c8ntinuum.

c8ntinuum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “c8ntinuum (CTM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. c8ntinuum has a current supply of 4,359,542,107.432732 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of c8ntinuum is 0.09992295 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $7,315,480.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://c8ntinuum.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as c8ntinuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade c8ntinuum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy c8ntinuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for c8ntinuum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for c8ntinuum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.